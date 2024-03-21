Sensirion Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Media Release: Commercial and industrial gas meter modules also achieve EN17526 evaluation certificate

21.03.2024 / 07:51 CET/CEST

Commercial and industrial gas meter modules also achieve EN17526 evaluation certificate Sensirion's gas meter modules are based on the principle of thermal-mass measurement. Since autumn 2023, the modules for residential gas meters have met the strict criteria of the new harmonized standard EN 17526. Sensirion's modules for commercial and industrial gas meters SGM6316 and SGM6325, respectively covering the G10/G16 and G25 flow ranges, are now also certified. The EN 17526 evaluation certificate simplifies and accelerates the process of obtaining MID certification for gas meter manufacturers that use Sensirion's gas meter modules as a metrological unit. Both NMi and Tifernogas, two leading notified bodies in Europe for the testing and certification of measuring instruments with ISO 17025 approval, have certified Sensirion's thermal-mass technology. As a result, it reduces risks, saves time and cuts costs for gas meter manufacturers.

EN 17526 – the first standard for static measuring principles to cover renewable gases EN 17526 is the first standard for thermal-mass technology. It is also the first standard for static measurement principles to cover not only residential gas meters but also commercial and industrial meters (up to G100). Furthermore, in addition to natural gas types H, L and E, the standard will be the first to acknowledge renewable gases, such as hydrogen and biomethane. As a harmonized standard, EN 17526 not only ensures continuity with existing regulations, but also raises the bar for thermal-mass gas meters, introducing more rigorous testing requirements – including tests for flow oscillations and flow disturbances. This means that gas meters are now subjected to more stringent evaluations compared to other technologies, ensuring their performance even under challenging conditions. The standard also serves as a reference for the development of national gas metering standards worldwide – a process that is already well underway in several countries.

Thermal-mass measurement principle as a proven technology for gas meters The introduction of EN 17526 highlights the maturity of thermal-mass measurement technology for gas meters. It is the market-leading solution in terms of accuracy, reliability, safety, cost-effectiveness and versatility toward different gas mixtures. It optimizes the management of the gas network and increases end-user satisfaction. Meanwhile, more than 8.5 million such gas meters have been successfully installed and used over the past 15 years. Sensirion's gas meter modules are available for sizes up to G25. Their compact size, low power consumption and digital I2C communication interface allow for easy integration into gas meters. Furthermore, the thermal-mass gas meter modules are both temperature- and pressure-compensated and fully calibrated for natural gas and renewable gases.

Lead the energy transition with Sensirion's solutions for a multi-gas future. More information is available on our website: .

End of Media Release

Language: English Company: Sensirion Holding AG Laubisrütistrasse 50 8712 Stäfa Switzerland Phone: +41 44 306 40 00 Fax: +41 44 306 49 06 Internet: ISIN: CH0406705126 Valor: A2JGBW Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart; SIX Swiss Exchange EQS News ID: 1863533



End of News EQS News Service