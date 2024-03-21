Turkish Wealth Fund obtains USD100M in first international Islamic financing deal

(MENAFN) In a landmark development, the Turkish Wealth Fund has successfully secured financing amounting to USD100 million through its inaugural international Islamic financing deal. Facilitated by the Turkish Investment Bank Dogan, which served as an advisor and coordinator of the transaction, this financing arrangement marks a significant milestone for both the Fund and Sharjah Islamic Bank.



The financing deal, structured under the Murabaha framework, represents the first bilateral Murabaha financing extended by Sharjah Islamic Bank to a global sovereign wealth fund. The utilization of Islamic financing mechanisms underscores the Fund's commitment to diversifying its funding sources and exploring innovative financial solutions to support its strategic objectives.



With a maturity period of three years, the agreement not only provides the Turkish Wealth Fund with essential financial resources but also signifies a broader strategic move towards enhancing the Fund's financial sustainability and resilience. By tapping into the international Islamic finance market, the Fund aims to leverage diverse financing instruments to support its investment activities and promote economic growth and development initiatives.



The successful conclusion of this inaugural international Islamic financing deal underscores the growing prominence of Islamic finance as a viable and attractive option for sovereign wealth funds seeking alternative funding avenues. Moreover, it highlights the increasing appetite among global financial institutions to participate in Islamic finance transactions and support the financing needs of sovereign entities.



As the Turkish Wealth Fund continues to expand its presence on the international stage, such strategic financing arrangements are expected to play a pivotal role in facilitating its ambitious growth plans and bolstering its position as a key player in the global financial landscape. Through prudent financial management and strategic partnerships, the Fund endeavors to unlock new opportunities for sustainable economic growth and prosperity.

MENAFN21032024000045015682ID1108004287