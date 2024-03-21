Parkin shares increase by 30 percent in Dubai financial market

(MENAFN) Shares of Parkin, the company established by Dubai to oversee parking operations in the emirate, experienced a significant surge of 30 percent as it debuted on the Dubai Financial Market. Trading under the symbol “PARKIN,” its share price rose to Dh2.73 in early trading and became one of the most traded stocks on the exchange, with 38.6 million shares changing hands.



Parkin, having raised Dh1.57 billion (USD429 million) from its initial public offering, marked the first entity to tap into the UAE capital markets in the current year, witnessing substantial investor demand amounting to Dh259 billion.



The Dubai Investment Fund sold 24.99 percent of Parkin’s total issued share capital, equivalent to 749.7 million ordinary shares, in the IPO that concluded on March 14.



At a final offer price of Dh2.10 per share, at the upper end of the price range previously announced, Parkin's IPO implied a listing market capitalization of Dh6.3 billion. The IPO was oversubscribed by approximately 165 times across retail and institutional tranches, setting a new record for oversubscription on the DFM.



The qualified investor tranche attracted significant interest from around the world, surpassing Dh230 billion, while the retail component of the IPO saw aggregate demand of Dh29 billion, oversubscribed by 153 times.

