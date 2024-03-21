ECB urges banks to accelerate departure from Russia amid rising sanction risks

(MENAFN) The European Central Bank (ECB) has advised banks to expedite their withdrawal from Russia, citing heightened business risks in the country due to sanctions, as reported by the Financial Times. Claudia Buch, the head of the ECB's supervisory arm since January, stated that her team is actively pressuring European banks with operations in Russia to disengage from the market.



Over the past two years, a number of foreign banks have exited Russia due to sanctions linked to the Ukraine conflict. However, some lenders, including those from the Eurozone, still maintain their presence in the country.



Among them are Raiffeisenbank and UniCredit Bank, subsidiaries of Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) in Austria and UniCredit in Italy, respectively. These banks play a critical role in facilitating euro transactions to and from Russia and are among the 13 foreign institutions deemed systemically important by the Russian central bank.



Other banks from various European countries, such as ING from the Netherlands, Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank from Germany, OTP Bank from Hungary, Intesa SanPaolo from Italy, and SEB from Sweden, also retain operations in Russia.



Claudia Buch noted that European Union banks have significantly reduced their activities in Russia by half since the onset of the Ukraine conflict. She added that those banks that remain in the country have been provided with “clear expectations on how we expect a downsizing of activities and exit strategies.”

