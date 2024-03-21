Oil prices rebound from recent highs amid US central bank's expected verdict

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, oil prices experienced a decline following their recent surge to multi-month highs, with investors turning their attention to the impending monetary policy decision by the US Federal Reserve. The anticipation surrounding the Fed's announcement prompted cautious trading behavior among market participants, resulting in a pullback in oil prices.



As of 12:01 GMT, Brent crude futures for May delivery retreated by 72 cents, representing a decrease of 0.82 percent, to USD86.66 per barrel. Similarly, US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for April delivery, set to expire upon settlement on Wednesday, declined by 84 cents, or 1.01 percent, to USD82.63 per barrel. The most actively traded futures contracts for US WTI crude, scheduled for May delivery, also registered a drop of 78 cents, or 0.94 percent, to USD81.95 per barrel.



The retreat in oil prices follows a notable uptick in the previous session, during which both Brent crude and West Texas Intermediate crude reached their highest levels since late October. Brent crude surged to USD87.38 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate crude climbed to USD83.47 per barrel, bolstered by a combination of factors including supply concerns and geopolitical tensions.



However, amidst the current market uncertainty, investors are closely monitoring the US Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision, slated for later in the day. The outcome of this decision is expected to have significant implications for global financial markets, influencing investor sentiment and risk appetite across various asset classes, including commodities like oil.



Overall, the retreat in oil prices reflects the cautious stance adopted by investors as they await clarity on the direction of monetary policy from the US Federal Reserve. The market remains sensitive to developments that could impact supply and demand dynamics, underscoring the ongoing volatility and unpredictability in the oil market.

