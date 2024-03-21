Department Of Meteorology Warns Of Strong Wind, Poor Visibility

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Weather inshore on Thursday will be moderate temperature daytime, with some clouds and slight dust to blowing dust at places at times, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of strong wind and poor visibility at places.

Offshore, there will be some clouds the report added, warning of strong wind and high sea.

Wind inshore will be northwesterly 12-22 KT, gusting to 28 KT at places at times.

Offshore, it will be northwesterly 18 - 25 KT, gusting to 30 KT at times.

Visibility inshore will be 4 - 8 km / 2 km or less at places at times. Offshore, it will be 5 - 9 km.

Sea state inshore will be 2 - 5 ft, or less. Offshore, it will be 5-9 ft.

