Occupation Forces Arrest 3 Palestinians And Storm West Bank Towns

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Last night, the Israeli occupying forces arrested three Palestinians, two young men and a boy, and broke into several towns in the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian News Agency (WAFA) reported that occupying forces had broken into the new Nablus area and arrested the liberated prisoner Asim Shami after breaking into his home.

The occupying forces also arrested a young man and a boy from the village of Husan, west of Bethlehem, as they passed the Sharafa area on the village's eastern entrance.

At dawn, Israeli occupying forces stormed the village of Gilbun, north-east of Jenin, deployed a foot infantry squad and launched a search campaign inside the village's neighborhoods, without reporting any arrests.

In Qalqilya, local sources reported that a large number of military vehicles belonging to the occupying forces had entered the city from its eastern entrance, roamed a number of neighborhoods and stormed the Wade Street area without reporting any arrests.

The occupying forces also stormed the town of Ya 'abad, south-west of Jenin, and the town of Sayyir, north-east of al-Khalil, and raided several neighborhoods of the towns.

Local sources said that the occupying forces had stormed a number of military mechanisms in the town of Sayyir, deployed on main roads and around citizens' homes, and that confrontations with young Palestinians ensued, during which the occupying forces fired live bullets and tear gas canisters.

