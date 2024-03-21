Minister of MoIAT talks over strategic initiatives to enhance the industrial sector

(MENAFN) Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, the Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology in the UAE, has affirmed the Ministry's commitment to bolstering the industrial sector through a series of strategic initiatives and programs. Since its inception, the Ministry has been dedicated to empowering local industries, improving the business environment, enhancing industrial competitiveness, and fostering collaboration with key national companies.



In an interview with the Emirates News Agency, WAM, Dr. Sultan Al Jaber emphasized the vital role of these initiatives in advancing the nation's industrial security, promoting self-sufficiency, and strengthening local supply chains. As a result of these efforts, there has been a notable increase in the replacement of industrial imports, amounting to a value of 9.3 billion dirhams (approximately USD2.53 billion).



Dr. Sultan Al Jaber underscored the significance of the enablers implemented by the Ministry, highlighting their role in supporting business growth and sustainability. These enablers aim to alleviate financial burdens and risks faced by industrial companies, while also fostering innovation and technological transformation within the sector. Additionally, the provision of concessional financing offers manufacturers access to funding opportunities, thereby stimulating business expansion and generating job opportunities for Emirati citizens within the industrial and technological realms.



The Ministry's initiatives reflect a concerted effort to fortify the UAE's industrial landscape, positioning the nation as a leader in innovation, sustainability, and economic diversification. By prioritizing strategic partnerships, enhancing competitiveness, and investing in technological advancements, the UAE endeavors to build a robust and resilient industrial ecosystem capable of driving sustainable growth and prosperity for years to come.

