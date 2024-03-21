EIA: US crude oil inventories drop as refinery activity surge

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported an unexpected decline in crude oil inventories in the United States for the previous week. This surprising decrease occurred as refinery activity continued to ramp up, contributing to the reduction in crude oil stocks. Conversely, gasoline inventories saw a greater-than-anticipated increase during the same period.



According to the EIA, crude inventories experienced a notable decline of two million barrels, bringing the total to 445 million barrels by the week ending March 15. This figure starkly contrasts with analysts' projections from a Reuters poll, which had anticipated a modest increase of 13 thousand barrels. Additionally, the data revealed a decrease of 18,000 barrels in crude oil stocks at the delivery center in Cushing, Oklahoma.



The EIA highlighted a rise in crude consumption by refineries, indicating an increase of 127 thousand barrels per day. Concurrently, refinery operating rates saw a one-percentage-point uptick, underscoring the growing activity within the sector.



In contrast to the decline in crude oil inventories, gasoline stocks in the United States witnessed a significant decrease, falling by 3.3 million barrels to a total of 230.8 million. This outcome defied expectations outlined in a Reuters poll, which had projected a more modest decline of 1.3 million barrels.



Overall, the latest EIA data paints a complex picture of the energy landscape, characterized by unexpected shifts in inventory levels and refinery activity. The report reflects the intricate interplay of factors influencing supply and demand dynamics within the oil and gas sector, highlighting the ongoing volatility and unpredictability inherent in the industry.

