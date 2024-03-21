Excise Policy Case: Arvind Kejriwal Moves Fresh Plea In Delhi HC, Seeks 'No Coercive Action Against Him'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday, March 21, moved a fresh plea in the Delhi High Court seeking no coercive action against him in connection with the Excise policy case. The Division bench led by Justice Suresh Kumar Kait will hear the matter.

Till now, ED has issued nine summons to Kejriwal in the Delhi excise policy case, on March 20, during the hearing in Delhi HC, the Delhi CM's lawyers told the court that Kejriwal is ready to appear in the court if given protection against arrest. Delhi HC

sought ED's stand on the AAP leader's plea challenging the summons issued against him.

Also Read: 'This is new Bharat': Sukesh Chandrashekhar takes 'untouchable' jibe at BRS leader K Kavitha after arrestSpeaking on Kejriwal's fresh plea in Delhi HC, BJP leader Harish Khurana said, \"The Delhi CM is again evading the ED's summon. (Arvind Kejriwal) Why are you running from the government, only you know that. You are disrespecting the law. You are not above the law. Kindly respect the law & order. The way you are running away clearly shows that you are hiding something.\"Also Read: Delhi Jal Board case: Arvind Kejriwal skips ED summons, AAP says, 'when there is bail from court...'The Delhi excise policy case pertains to alleged corruption and money laundering in formulating and executing the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22, which was later scrapped. Currently, AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh are in judicial custody in the case. On 19 March, Singh took oath as Rajya Sabha MP for 2nd term Read: All about Delhi Jal Board case in which ED has summoned Arvind Kejriwal, AtishiDelhi CM Arivnd Kejriwal's name has been mentioned multiple times in the chargesheets filed by the ED. The agency has alleged that the accused were in touch with Kejriwal for formulating the excise policy that resulted in undue benefits for them, in return for which they paid kickbacks to the AAP.(With inputs from ANI, PTI)

