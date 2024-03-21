Patanjali's Acharya Balkrishna Says Sorry To SC, 'Will Ensure Such Ads Are Not Issued In The Future'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Patanjali Ayurved has issued an“unqualified apology” to the Supreme Court over misleading advertisements and criticism of modern medicine. This comes after the top court on Tuesday, March 19, directed Ramdev-owned Patanjali Ayurved and its managing director Acharya Balakrishna to personally appear before it to clarify the failure to respond to the contempt notice, and misleading advertisements about medicinal cures affidavit contained an apology stating:“The Deponent on behalf of Respondent No. 5 submits an unqualified apology before this Hon'ble Court for the breach of the statement recorded in the order of November 21, 2023.”It further added, \"The Deponent will ensure that such advertisements are not issued in the future. By way of clarification, not as a defense, the Deponent begs to submit that its intention is only to exhort the citizens of this country to lead a healthier life by consuming products of the Respondent No. 5 including products for lifestyle ailments through the use age old literature and materials supplementing and backed by ayurvedic research.\"Earlier on 27 February, Patanjali Ayurved was banned from advertising medicines with 'misleading claims' during a Supreme Court hearing. The bench also came down heavily on the Centre for“sitting with eyes closed\" while the entire country was“taken for a ride\".

The top court had issued contempt of court notices against Patanjali Ayurved founder Baba Ramdev and MD Acharya Balkrishna for flouting previous court orders and continuing to peddle misleading claims Read: 'Fine us for ₹1000 crore, also ready for death penalty if..' Baba Ramdev after SC warning on misleading advertisementsLast year, on November 21 2023, the counsel representing the company had assured the court that \"henceforth there shall not be any violation of any law(s), especially relating to advertising or branding of products manufactured and marketed by it and, further, that no casual statements claiming medicinal efficacy or against any system of medicine will be released to the media in any form\".

