'It Will Lead To Only Chaos, Uncertainty': SC Refuses To Hold Election Commissioners' Appointment

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Supreme Court on March 21, Thursday dismissed the applications seeking a stay on two Election Commissioners and enquired about the selection procedure used to select the Commissioners Sanjiv Khanna was quoted as saying, \" You cannot say that Election Commission is under the thumb of the executive. He added,“At this stage we cannot stay the legislation and it will lead to only chaos and uncertainty.”Supreme Court will pass a detailed order later, as per sources. The apex court while questioning the Centre for the speed with which the Search Committee shortlisted candidates and the speed with which two Election Commissioners were selected by the Selection Committee said,“It is not questioning the credentials of the Election Commissioners selected, but on the procedure in which the selection was made.”(This is a developing story, check back for latest updates)

