Lok Sabha Elections 2024: ECI Directs IT Ministry To Halt Viksit Bharat Whatsapp Messages

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Election Commission of India on 21 March directed the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to immediately halt delivery of Viksit Bharat messaging over WhatsApp. The EC in its order has directed compliance report on the matter immediately from MeitY Commission had received several complaints that such messages are still being delivered on citizens' phones despite the announcement of the General Elections 2024 and the MCC entering into force, EC said response, MeitY had informed the commission that although the letters were sent out before MCC came into force, some of them could have possibly been delivered to recipients with a delay because of systemic and network limitations.(More details awaited)

