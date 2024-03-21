'I Felt God Has Collapsed', Says Kangana Ranaut After Sadhguru Undergoes Brain Surgery

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kangana Ranaut said she was shaken by Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev's recent brain surgery. Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev was hospitalised in New Delhi on Sunday and had brain surgery as a result of internal haemorrhage. Kangana went to X when news of his condition broke, admitting she felt her mind spinning. She stated that seeing Sadhguru in ICU made her comprehend the'mortal essence of his life', and that she 'suddenly broke down'.

"Today when I saw Sadhguru ji lay on ICU bed I was suddenly hit by the mortal nature of his existence, before this it never occurred to me that he is bones, blood, flesh just like us," Kangana said about Sadhguru. "I felt God has collapsed, I felt earth has shifted, sky has abandoned me, I feel my head spinning, I can't make sense of this reality and choose not to believe this but then suddenly I break down," she added.

"Today millions of people (devotees) share my grief, I want to share my pain with you all, I am not able to contain it. He better be fine or sun won't rise, earth won't move. This moment hangs lifeless and still," she concluded her post.

Sadhguru's staff released a video on Wednesday showing the spiritual leader in a hospital bed recuperating following surgery. They stated Sadhguru had been dealing with a bad headache for the previous four weeks but had been focused on the activities he had planned, including the Mahashivratri celebrations. However, on March 15, he received an MRI scan, and the results indicated significant bleeding in his brain.

"Sadhguru refused to cancel his commitments including his session at India Today Conclave which he attended under the effect of powerful painkillers and sedation. On 17th morning, Sadhguru had to be rushed to hospital where it was discovered that he had life threatening swelling in the brain. After going through an emergency surgery on 17th, Sadhguru is now making steady progress and is recovering extremely well," his team said.

The team quoted the neurologist who is treating Sadhguru in the post. "Neurologist Dr. Vinit Suri of Apollo Hospital said, 'We were joking with him that we have done what we could but you are healing yourself. The kind of improvement we are seeing is beyond our expectation. He is now extremely well. All his brain, body and vital parameters are normal and he is making a steady progress,'" the post read.

Several celebrities, like Kangana Ranaut and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, are huge fans of Sadhguru and are frequently seen attending events he throws on major holidays like Mahashivratri.