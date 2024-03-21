Kerala: SWIFT Bus-Pickup Van Collision Leaves One Dead, Several Injured In Malappuram

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Malappuram: In an unfortunate incident, a KSRTC SWIFT bus and a pickup van collided on the Edappal flyover in the early hours of Thursday (Mar 21). The pickup van's driver, who had been trapped inside, was extracted from the vehicle after several hours of efforts, however, he later succumbed to his injuries.



The deceased has been identified as Rajendran (50) a native of Palakkad. The accident took place when the KSRTC bus coming from Thrissur and the pickup van coming in the opposite direction collided at 4 am today.



With the assistance of a crane and two hours of intense work, the fire department and locals extracted the driver.



At the same time, 10 bus passengers were injured in the accident. The pickup van was destroyed in the collision. Eyewitnesses reported that the KSRTC bus was speeding at the time of the accident.

The police informed that the health condition of the others injured is satisfactory and not serious.





