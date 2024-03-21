Patanjali's Acharya Balkrishna Issues Unreserved Apology For Alleged Misleading Ads

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In response to contempt proceedings initiated by the Supreme Court, Patanjali Ayurved and its CEO Acharya Balkrishna tendered an apology regarding misleading advertisements and criticisms of modern medicine. This action follows the apex court's directive summoning them to personally address the allegations.

Expressed through a formal affidavit, the apology acknowledged the breach of trust delineated in the court's order dated November 21, 2023. The affidavit said, "The Deponent on behalf of Respondent No. 5 submits an unqualified apology before this Hon'ble Court for the breach of the statement recorded in the order of November 21, 2023."

Furthermore, the affidavit highlighted a commitment to rectify past transgressions, assuring that similar misleading advertisements will not be disseminated in the future. However, in a clarificatory note, the affidavit delineates the underlying intent as one aimed at advocating for healthier lifestyles through the consumption of Patanjali Ayurved's products.

This conciliatory stance marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing legal saga, signaling a willingness on Patanjali Ayurved's part to address concerns raised by the judiciary.

