IPL 2024: BWSSB To Supply Treated Water To Chinnaswamy Stadium Amid Water Crisis

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Amid the ongoing water crisis in Karnataka's capital, the Bengaluru Water Board (BWSSB) has agreed to provide treated water to the iconic Chinnaswamy Stadium for the upcoming IPL cricket match, responding to a request from the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA).

As the city struggles with water woes, particularly in light of the upcoming IPL cricket match, the water board has taken proactive steps to address the issue. We are recognizing the significance of the event and the need for sustainable water usage.

Bengaluru water crisis: 'Conserve water, refrain from pool dances' BWSSB urges residents ahead of Holi

The decision comes after KSCA had approached the water board requesting treated water for the stadium's operations during the match. With an estimated daily requirement of around 75,000 litres of water for various activities within the stadium, including maintenance and sanitation, a sustainable water source became imperative.

Bengaluru water crisis: BWSSB launches 'Jalamitra' website, calls for volunteers to help tackle crisis

To meet this demand, the Bengaluru water board has agreed to source the required treated water from the Cubbon Park wastewater treatment plant, ensuring a reliable supply throughout the IPL match.



Ram Prasat Manohar, the chairman of BWSSB responded positively to KSCA's request, emphasizing the importance of collaborative efforts in addressing water scarcity issues while supporting significant events like the IPL.