Bengaluru SHOCKER: Food Delivery Boy Sexually Harasses Techie After Claiming Urgent Need To Use Toilet

A 30-year-old software engineer residing in AECS Layout near Brookefield, Bengaluru, recounted a distressing encounter with a food delivery boy on March 17. Identified as Anita (name changed), she alleged that after ordering food from a popular online app, she faced sexual harassment within the confines of her own home.

Narrating the ordeal, Anita revealed that the unsettling incident unfolded shortly after receiving her order of dosa from a nearby restaurant at around 6:45 PM. Initially, she extended a courtesy to the delivery boy by offering him a glass of water, after which he left. However, minutes later, he returned, requesting to use her washroom, claiming it was urgent. Despite her reservations, Anita directed him to the washroom, according to a report on

Upon exiting the washroom, the situation escalated as the delivery boy insisted on staying longer, asking for water once again. Anita, feeling increasingly uncomfortable, asked him to wait near the door while she fetched the water from the kitchen. Shockingly, the boy followed her into the kitchen and made unwanted advances, grabbing her hand. Reacting swiftly, Anita defended herself by striking him with a frying pan, making him run away.

The attacker, described as a young man in his 20s with a beard, had his face mask pulled down to his chin, making identification challenging. Anita, shaken by the incident, promptly contacted the police helpline (112), leading to the intervention of a Hoysala team from the Whitefield police station. They advised her to file a complaint with the HAL police.

Expressing her distress, Anita recalled the language barrier during the encounter, stating that the delivery boy spoke broken Hindi and English, leaving her unsure of his intentions. Subsequently, the residents of the building where Anita resides unanimously decided to prohibit delivery personnel from entering the premises, opting to collect deliveries from the gates instead.

Authorities are currently reviewing CCTV footage from the building to identify the suspect, identified as Akash B. However, Anita expressed dissatisfaction with the response from the online aggregator, alleging delays and reluctance to provide necessary details to aid the investigation.