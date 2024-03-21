Did Tiger Shroff Confirm Disha Patani Was His First Girlfriend? Here's What The 'Heropanti' Actor Said

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Tiger Shroff made waves at an Amazon Prime Video event in Mumbai with a surprising revelation about his personal life. The event, which also featured announcements of upcoming projects by producer Sajid Nadiadwala, saw Tiger Shroff discussing his journey and upcoming film, Baaghi 4, with actor Varun Dhawan.

In a candid conversation with Varun Dhawan, Tiger confessed to being reserved and introverted despite his bold on-screen persona. He dropped a bombshell by revealing that he didn't have his first girlfriend until the age of 25. This admission sparked a buzz on social media, considering Tiger's popularity and rumored relationships in the past.

Tiger's revelation came amidst discussions about his debut film, Heropanti, where he shared the screen with Kriti Sanon. When Varun Dhawan jokingly suggested Kriti as his first girlfriend, Tiger hinted otherwise, implying that his first girlfriend came after Kriti.

While Tiger's rumored relationship with actress Disha Patani has been a subject of much speculation, he chose not to disclose the name of his first girlfriend, leaving fans intrigued. However, a recent viral video showing Tiger and Disha sharing a warm hug at an award show added fuel to the ongoing rumors about their relationship.

In the video, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani were seen embracing each other warmly, with Disha even inviting Tiger to sit beside her. Tiger, looking dashing in a black and white patterned blazer, and Disha, stunning in a sultry outfit with a braided hairstyle, sent fans into a frenzy with their affectionate display.