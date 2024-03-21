IPL 2024: SRH's New Skipper Pat Cummins Wants To See Aggressive Start From His Team This Season (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Sunrisers Hyderabad's new captain, Pat Cummins, aims for an assertive beginning in the upcoming IPL 2024 season, striving to secure early victories for his team. Cummins, who was bought for a staggering Rs 20.50 crore in the previous year's player auction, has taken over the leadership role from South African Aiden Markram at Sunrisers.

"A bit of planning to go and then just want to get off to a really good start. T20s are hard. Kolkata's a good team, but I just want to see a really aggressive start to the season,” said Cummins in a video posted by the SRH on their 'X' account.

The Hyderabad franchise will kick off its IPL campaign with a match against the Kolkata Knight Riders, Cummins' former team, at Eden Gardens on March 23. The pace bowler expressed his desire to collaborate closely with both players and coaching staff to maximize results during the tournament.

"I mean, the plans are, you know, I work really closely with the guys that I don't know too well...get to know them. Get to know what they need from me out in the middle. And then work with coaches and what they want to see out of me as well as a player,” said Cummins.

Excited to witness a blend of youth and experience within the SRH ranks, the 30-year-old, who guided Australia to victories in the WTC, Ashes, and the World Cup last year, expressed his enthusiasm.

“I think we've got a great mix. We've got a couple more experienced guys like Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar Kumar). Obviously, Aiden Markram was captain last year. But we've got some exciting young talent.

I'm super excited to see guys like Abhishek (Sharma), Umran Malik, these guys I've only seen a little bit of but super excited. So, I think fans should be pretty pumped for the season ahead,” said Cummins.