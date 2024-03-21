Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Know Important Dates, Schedule And Party Wise Candidates For Mainpuri Seat

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency comprises 87% of its demographic composition, with the urban segment accounting for the remaining 13%. Within the rural electorate, Hindus constitute a significant majority, making up 90% of the population. Notably, Scheduled Castes (SC) wield substantial electoral influence, representing 20.5% of the constituency's voting populace.

Mulayam's Mainpuri stronghold:

For generations, Mainpuri has been a perfect example of the enduring political dominance of the Mulayam Singh Yadav family. The late Mulayam Singh Yadav served as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh for three consecutive terms and also held the position of Defence Minister. His political career was intricately intertwined with Mainpuri, where he clinched victory in the Lok Sabha elections a remarkable five times.

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Know important dates, schedule and party wise candidates for Kannauj seat

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Voting date for Mainpuri constituency

Lok Sabha elections 2024 is slated to be held on May 7 in Mainpuri constituency, falling on Phase 3 of the electoral schedule announced by the Election Commission of India in March.

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Result date

Expectation mounts as the electorate awaits the culmination of the electoral process, with the counting and results announcement scheduled for 4th June. This significant date, declared by the Election Commission on March 16, holds the promise of determining Mainpuri's political trajectory amidst the broader canvas of Uttar Pradesh's electoral landscape.

Lok Sabha elections 2024: What happened in Mainpuri constituency in 2019

Winner: Mulayam Singh Yadav

Constituency: Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh

Election year: Lok Sabha elections 2019

Votes secured by winner: 5,24,926

Runner-up candidate: Prem Singh Shakya

Votes secured by runner-up: 4,30,537

Victory margin:

94,389