Intermittent fasting: Know 7 side effects

Intermittent fasting (IF) is a dietary strategy that alternates between periods of eating and fasting. While IF has numerous health benefits, it is crucial to be aware that it may have some adverse effects, particularly when first starting out or if not done correctly. Here are seven possible adverse effects of IF.

Intermittent fasting might make some people fatigued or weak. This can be caused by blood sugar swings and the body's adaptability to utilising fat for fuel.

Intermittent fasting may cause mood fluctuations, anxiety, or depression. This may be due to hormonal changes or psychological stress from a new diet.

Intermittent fasting may interrupt menstrual cycles or hormone imbalances in certain women, especially those who follow severe fasting regimens or have hormonal disorders.

Intermittent fasting can result in constipation, bloating, and acid reflux. Meal timing or composition may cause these. Drinking water and eating fibre meals at times can assist.

Headaches might result from dehydration and caffeine fluctuations while fasting. To reduce this adverse effect, stay hydrated and watch your caffeine intake.

Intermittent fasting may worsen disordered eating in vulnerable people. Restricted eating behaviours can result in an unhealthy connection with food.



