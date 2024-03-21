BREAKING: Halt Delivery Of Viksit Bharat Messaging Over Whatsapp: EC Tells Meity

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Election Commission has directed the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to promptly cease the delivery of Viksit Bharat messaging over WhatsApp to citizens' phones. The Election Commission's action comes following multiple complaints regarding the continued delivery of Viksit Bharat messaging over WhatsApp to citizens' phones despite the announcement of the General Elections 2024 and the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) coming into effect.



Additionally, MeitY has been requested to provide an immediate compliance report on the matter.

MeitY had previously informed the Commission that although the letters were dispatched before the MCC came into force, delays in delivery to recipients may have occurred due to systemic and network limitations.