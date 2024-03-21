Iraq enters agreement with Siemens Energy to harness gas flaring to generate electricity

(MENAFN) In a significant development aimed at maximizing energy resources and mitigating environmental impact, Iraq has entered into an agreement with the German company Siemens Energy. The agreement focuses on the conversion of gas, which is currently burned during the oil production process, into fuel for electricity generation. According to a statement released by the Iraqi News Agency on Wednesday, the agreement encompasses approximately 240 million standard cubic feet of gas over the span of one year.



This initiative underscores Iraq's broader commitment to address the longstanding issue of gas flaring, a practice prevalent during oil extraction, whereby valuable natural gas is wasted through combustion. By harnessing this untapped resource to generate electricity, Iraq aims to enhance energy efficiency and reduce reliance on conventional fuel sources. The agreement marks a pivotal step towards realizing Iraq's strategic vision for sustainable energy development.



Ziyad Ali Fadel, the Iraqi Minister of Electricity, emphasized the significance of the agreement in aligning with the government's efforts to curtail gas flaring and utilize it efficiently for electricity production. Fadel highlighted that the partnership with Siemens Energy reflects Iraq's dedication to implementing environmentally responsible practices, in line with the commitments made at international forums such as the Paris Climate Conference. By prioritizing the reduction of gas flaring and promoting renewable energy sources, Iraq aims to contribute to global efforts aimed at combating climate change and safeguarding the environment.



The agreement with Siemens Energy represents a multifaceted approach towards energy sustainability, encompassing technological innovation, environmental stewardship, and strategic economic development. By leveraging advanced solutions provided by Siemens Energy, Iraq seeks to optimize its energy infrastructure, enhance electricity generation capacity, and foster a greener, more resilient energy sector. This collaboration signifies a significant milestone in Iraq's journey towards achieving energy security, economic prosperity, and environmental sustainability.

