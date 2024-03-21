Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton urges immediate ceasefire in Gaza

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Lewis Hamilton, renowned Formula 1 driver, issued a poignant call for an immediate halt to the ongoing conflict in Gaza. In the troubled region, Israeli attacks have persisted since October, resulting in the tragic loss of lives, with 31,000 Palestinians reportedly killed.



Moreover, the relentless violence has exacerbated an already dire humanitarian situation, plunging over half of the population into catastrophic food insecurity. In light of these distressing circumstances, Hamilton's advocacy underscores the urgent need for peace and humanitarian intervention in Gaza to alleviate the suffering of its people.



"Sending my love and support to all the people in Palestine who are spending this holy time facing danger, loss and heartbreak," The seven-time world champion said on social media platform Instagram.



"In a month that is sacred to so many in the region, we must keep calling for a permanent ceasefire and return of hostages so that families can be together and be free from the constant threat of destruction and violence. Ceasefire now."



The Muslim holy month of Ramadan commenced on March 10th.



Hamilton, recognized as one of the most accomplished racers in history, boasts a staggering 36.5 million followers on Instagram.

MENAFN21032024000045015839ID1108004183