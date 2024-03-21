Madhuri Dixit Will Miss Her Children On Holi; Says 'They Are At University'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 21 (IANS) Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene has shared that she will be missing her children during Holi this year, but she will be celebrating the festival of colours with her friends, and 'Dance Deewane' family.

Madhuri is married to Shriram Madhav Nene, a cardiovascular surgeon from Los Angeles.

The couple have two sons, Arin and Ryan.

The actress, who is currently the judge of 'Dance Deewane' expressed her thoughts about celebrating Holi, and said: "This time during Holi, I feel like I'll miss my children. They are not here; they are at university. But I will celebrate with friends; all friends will come together. Whether we will play with colours or not, I am not sure, but everyone will come together."

"That's the significance of this occasion -- to be together with everyone, with parents, with children, with friends, celebrating Holi. Celebrating Holi with 'Dance Deewane' feels wonderful because the entire team is also our family. So, when we celebrate Holi with them and their families, it's a lot of fun. I extend my heartfelt Holi wishes to all our fans," added Madhuri.

The show is co-judged by Suniel Shetty, and is hosted by laughter queen Bharti Singh.

'Dance Deewane' airs on Saturday-Sunday on Colors.