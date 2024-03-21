Fire claims lives of 11 inmates at Dominican Republic prison

(MENAFN) According to a report released on Wednesday, at least 11 inmates tragically lost their lives in a fire that erupted at a prison in the Dominican Republic. The incident occurred at La Victoria National Penitentiary, situated in close proximity to the capital city of Santo Domingo. The exact cause of the fire remains shrouded in uncertainty, as authorities have yet to determine what sparked the deadly blaze. Amid the chaos, some inmates who were affected by the smoke were promptly transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.



In response to the tragic event, the Attorney General's Office swiftly initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fire. The goal of this inquiry is to shed light on the root cause of the incident and to ascertain whether any negligence or foul play may have contributed to the loss of lives. Concurrently, efforts are underway to provide support and assistance to the affected individuals and their families during this difficult time.



In the wake of the fire, authorities took decisive action by transferring 300 inmates from the affected prison to another facility. This measure was implemented to ensure the safety and well-being of the remaining inmates while the investigation unfolds and necessary measures are taken to address any potential risks or vulnerabilities within the prison system.

