Oil rates decline amid market caution prior to Fed interest rate decision

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, oil rates continued their downward trajectory, reflecting market caution ahead of the US Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates, alongside factors such as a robust US dollar and profit-taking by investors.



At 10:46 a.m. local time (0746 GMT), the international benchmark Brent crude was trading at USD87.03 per barrel, marking a 0.40 percent decrease from the previous trading session's closing price of USD87.38 per barrel. Similarly, the American benchmark West Texas Intermediate traded at USD82.44 per barrel at the same time, registering a 0.35 percent decline from the previous session's closing price of USD82.73 per barrel.



The decline in oil rates during early trade on Wednesday was attributed to uncertainty surrounding the impending monetary decision by the US Federal Reserve, scheduled to be announced later in the day. While expectations lean towards the Fed maintaining the policy rate, market sentiment is poised to be swayed by insights gleaned from the policy text and statements from Fed Chair Jerome Powell.



Analysts underscored the significance of the latest macroeconomic data in fueling inflationary concerns, highlighting the importance of understanding the Fed's assessment of these statistics in shaping future market dynamics.



Given the anticipation of the Fed retaining the policy rate, oil rates are expected to face downward pressure. This is attributed to the potential strengthening of the US dollar resulting from higher interest rates, which would consequently increase the cost of oil for holders of other currencies.

