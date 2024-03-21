US mortgage applications drop as rates increase

(MENAFN) According to a report released on Wednesday by the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA), US mortgage applications experienced a decline last week, attributed to the rise in mortgage rates.



The market composite index, which serves as a gauge of mortgage loan application volume, decreased by 1.6 percent on a seasonally adjusted basis for the week ending March 15. Similarly, on an unadjusted basis, the index saw a 1 percent decrease compared to the previous week.



"Mortgage rates increased last week as incoming data showed inflation was still hotter than expected, which stoked concerns about the timing and extent to which the Fed might be able to reduce the fed funds rates this year," Joel Kan, the Vice President and Deputy Chief Economist of the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA), commented on the findings in a statement.



"Mortgage applications continued to show sensitivity to rate movements, and both purchase and refinance activity decreased over the week. With housing supply low and prices high, the average loan size for purchase applications increased to the highest level since May 2022," he further mentioned.



The average contract interest rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage rate increased to 6.97 percent from the previous week's rate of 6.77 percent. Similarly, the average contract interest rate for 15-year fixed-rate mortgages rose to 6.49 percent from 6.37 percent.



It's worth noting that the MBA survey encompasses more than 75 percent of US retail residential mortgage applications, providing a comprehensive view of trends in the mortgage market.

