Fed head notes moderating inflation in largest economy, considers levels too high

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell remarked that inflation in the world's largest economy has significantly moderated, yet it still persists at levels deemed too high.



During a press conference following the conclusion of the Federal Reserve's two-day monetary policy meeting, Powell acknowledged that while inflation is edging closer to the Fed's long-term target of 2 percent, there have been instances of elevated inflation readings in recent months.



"The other thing is, in the second half of the year, you had some pretty low readings, so it might be harder to make that 12-month window forward," he stated. "Nonetheless, we’re looking for data that confirm the low readings that we had last year, and this gives us a higher degree of confidence that what we saw was really inflation moving sustainably down to 2 percent."



On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve opted to maintain interest rates at their current levels, keeping the federal funds rate unchanged within the target range of 5.25 percent to 5.5 percent, which stands as the highest rate in 23 years.



In its latest projection materials, the central bank indicated an expectation for at least three interest rate cuts to occur in 2024.



Following this announcement, the probability of a 25 basis points rate cut at the Fed's June 12 meeting climbed to 70.8 percent, as reported by the FedWatch Tool provided by the US-based Chicago Mercantile Exchange Group.



Despite the Federal Reserve's efforts, consumer inflation in the United States remained elevated, with an annual increase of 3.2 percent in February and a monthly gain of 0.4 percent, both exceeding market expectations.

