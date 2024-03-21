Biden announces USD8.5B preliminary agreement with intel under CHIPS, science act

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, US President Joe Biden unveiled a preliminary agreement valued at up to USD8.5 billion with chipmaker Intel, as part of the CHIPS and Science Act. This agreement also encompasses the allocation of USD11 billion in loans under the act, which was signed into law by Biden in August 2022.



The legislation was crafted to earmark USD52.7 billion to enhance the production of domestically manufactured semiconductors, mitigate supply chain vulnerabilities by increasing domestic production, and strengthen domestic scientific research efforts.



"Semiconductors were invented in America and power everything from cell phones to electric vehicles, refrigerators, satellites, defense systems and more. But today, the United States produces less than 10 percent of the world’s chips and none of the most advanced ones," the White House mentioned in a release.



"Thanks to President Biden’s CHIPS and Science Act, that is changing. Companies have announced over USD240 billion in investments to bring semiconductor manufacturing back to the United States since the President took office. Semiconductor jobs are making a comeback. And thanks to CHIPS investments like the one today, America will produce roughly 20 percent of the world’s leading-edge chips by the end of the decade," it further mentioned.

