Bank of Japan raises interest rates for 1st time since 2007

(MENAFN) The Bank of Japan (BoJ) has made a historic decision to raise its interest rates for the first time since 2007, making it the last central bank to discontinue its negative interest rate policy, which was initially introduced in response to the global recession and debt crisis.



The BoJ had implemented its negative interest rate policy back in 2016 with dual objectives: to prevent the yen from strengthening excessively, which could harm the export-oriented economy, and to combat deflation. However, with notable wage increases observed at large companies, the central bank determined that the policy was no longer necessary.



In a significant policy shift, the BoJ increased its short-term interest rates from minus 0.1 percent to a range of 0 percent to 0.1 percent, marking the first rate hike in 17 years.



Additionally, the BoJ announced the cessation of yield curve control on the Japan 10-year government bond. BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda characterized this move as a return to a "normal" monetary policy approach, targeting short-term interest rates, aligning with the strategies adopted by other central banks.



While the reversal in interest rates has been positively received by equity markets, the yen unexpectedly faced pressure, resulting in the US dollar/Japanese yen exchange rate surpassing 150.



Analysts attribute the yen's reaction to uncertainty surrounding the outlook, particularly as Governor Ueda did not provide clear indications regarding potential future steps or their extent. This uncertainty has left market participants grappling with questions regarding the BoJ's future monetary policy trajectory and its potential implications for currency markets and broader economic dynamics.

