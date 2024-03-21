US Fed keeps interest rates steady, maintaining range amid market expectations

(MENAFN) As widely anticipated, the US Federal Reserve opted not to raise interest rates on Wednesday and maintained the federal funds rate within the target range of 5.25 percent to 5.5 percent.



"In considering any adjustments to the target range for the federal funds rate, the Committee will carefully assess incoming data, the evolving outlook, and the balance of risks," it mentioned in a release



However, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) included in its latest statement: "Inflation has eased over the past year."



The decision to maintain unchanged interest rates was reached unanimously by all 12 members of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC). This marks the fifth consecutive instance where the Fed has opted to keep rates steady, following similar decisions in June, September, and November.



Despite this consistency in monetary policy, the federal funds rate remains at its highest level in 23 years. The last adjustment to the rate occurred on July 26 when the central bank implemented a 25 basis points rate hike.



In response to escalating inflation levels, the central bank embarked on an aggressive tightening cycle, raising interest rates by a total of 525 basis points from March 2022 to July 2023 across 11 meetings. This concerted effort was aimed at combatting record levels of inflation, which surged to its highest point in over 40 years during the previous summer.



Despite the significant tightening measures implemented by the Fed, annual consumer inflation has exhibited signs of moderation, declining from a peak of 9.1 percent in June to 3.2 percent in February.

MENAFN21032024000045015839ID1108004152