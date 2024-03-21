Annual producer inflation in Germany falls by 4.1 percent in February

(MENAFN) Germany's annual producer inflation stood at minus 4.1 percent in February, as reported by the federal statistical bureau Destatis on Wednesday.



The main driver behind the year-on-year decline in producer prices during February, according to the bureau, remained lower energy prices.



Specifically, energy prices in the country experienced a notable decrease of 10.1 percent compared to February 2023.



"Intermediate goods were also less expensive than in February 2023, whereas consumer and capital goods were more expensive," it further mentioned.



In February 2024, the prices of intermediate goods experienced a notable decline of 3.8 percent compared to the same month in the previous year.



Concurrently, the prices of non-durable consumer goods saw a slight increase, rising by 0.2 percent in February 2024 in comparison to February 2023. These fluctuations in prices across different sectors underscore the varied dynamics within the producer inflation landscape.



Moreover, on a monthly basis, producer prices showed a decrease of 0.4 percent in February 2024. This monthly decline suggests ongoing volatility in producer prices, reflecting the complex interplay of various factors influencing pricing dynamics within the economy.



Additionally, in February 2024, energy prices experienced a noteworthy decrease when compared to January of the same year.



Specifically, energy prices were down by 1.2 percent in February 2024, further contributing to the overall downward trend observed in producer inflation during the month. These fluctuations in energy prices highlight the significance of this sector in influencing overall producer inflation levels and economic stability.

