Turkish consumer confidence inches up to 79.4 in March

(MENAFN) According to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat), the consumer confidence index in Turkey registered at 79.4 in March, marking a slight increase of 0.02 percent compared to the previous month of February. TurkStat's announcement highlights various sub-indexes that contribute to this overall measure of consumer sentiment.
Among these sub-indexes, the financial situation expectation of households for the upcoming 12 months showed a notable rise of 0.9 percent. Similarly, the general economic situation expectation over the next year saw an increase of 0.4 percent, indicating a growing sense of optimism regarding both personal and national economic outlooks.
Conversely, the assessment of the financial situation of households at present experienced a slight decline of 0.7 percent, reflecting some uncertainty or apprehension regarding current economic conditions. Additionally, there was a decrease of 0.5 percent in the index measuring the intention to spend money on durable goods over the next 12 months, suggesting a cautious approach towards discretionary spending among consumers.
In comparison, the confidence index stood at 79.3 in February, demonstrating a relatively stable consumer sentiment month-on-month. TurkStat calculates these indexes from a monthly survey and evaluates results within a range of 0 to 200. An index reading above 100 signifies an optimistic outlook, while a reading below 100 indicates a pessimistic viewpoint. Overall, the latest consumer confidence data provides insights into the evolving economic perceptions and behaviors of households in Turkey.
