UK annual inflation rate dips to 3.4 percent in February, lowest since September 2021

(MENAFN) Official figures released by the Office for National Statistics on Wednesday revealed that the annual inflation rate in the UK declined to 3.4 percent in February, marking a notable decrease from 4 percent in January. This drop represents the lowest level recorded since September 2021. The principal factor driving this reduction was attributed to a decline in prices within the food, restaurants, and cafes sectors.



Conversely, housing and household services, along with motor fuels, emerged as the primary contributors to upward inflationary pressures during the month. These sectors experienced notable price increases, offsetting some of the downward pressure exerted by other categories.



In terms of monthly changes, consumer prices exhibited a moderate rise of 0.6 percent in February 2024, contrasting with a more substantial increase of 1.1 percent recorded in the same month of the previous year. Moreover, the core Consumer Price Index (CPI), which excludes energy, food, alcohol, and tobacco, saw a 12-month increase of 4.5 percent up to February 2024. This represents a decline from the 5.1 percent recorded in January, indicating some easing in underlying inflationary pressures across the economy.



Overall, these figures provide insights into the dynamics shaping the UK's inflation landscape, highlighting both the sectors driving inflationary movements and the broader trends in consumer price changes over time.

