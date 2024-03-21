The Hundred: Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh Only Indians Picked Up In 2024 Draft

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 21 (IANS) India duo of left-handed opener Smriti Mandhana and wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh are the only players from the country to have been picked for participating in the 2024 The Hundred season via its draft.

While Smriti returns to Southern Brave, the side with whom she won the championship last season, Richa will head to Birmingham Phoenix for the upcoming season, after being a part of the London Spirit last year.

As many as 17 Indian players had registered for The Hundred draft, but only Smriti and Richa, who were a part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore side which won the second edition of the Women's Premier League, found takers for the 2024 season of the competition, starting on July 23, when Birmingham Phoenix face Oval Invincibles.

Apart from leading RCB to the WPL title, Smriti amassed 300 runs from 10 matches, including two half-centuries. Richa, meanwhile, amassed 257 runs from 10 matches, including smashing a brace of fifties.

England wicket-keeper Amy Jones was the first pick in the draft for the Women's Hundred competition – re-joining Ellyse Perry and Sophie Devine at her local club Birmingham Phoenix. Beth Mooney, Chamari Athapaththu, Meg Lanning, Ashleigh Gardner and Lauren Filer were the other big picks from the draft.

"I'm so happy to be joining London Spirit. It'll be extra special to make Lord's home for a month. I've watched a bit of The Hundred over the last few years and it looks like a lot of fun, with some really good atmospheres. I can't wait to meet up with Heather and the rest of the squad in the summer, and hopefully help us towards some success on the field," said Meg in a statement.

The Hundred Draft Picks

Birmingham Phoenix Women's: Amy Jones, Richa Ghosh, Katie Levick, Seren Smale, Ailsa Lister, Chloe Brewer

London Spirit Women's: Meg Lanning, Cordelia Griffith, Eva Gray, Hannah Jones, Niamh Holland

Manchester Original Women's: Beth Mooney, Sophie Molineux, Lauren Filer, Eve Jones, Phoebe Graham

Northern Superchargers Women's: Annabel Sutherland, Grace Ballinger, Lucy Higham, Ella Claridge, Davina Perrin

Oval Invincibles Women's: Chamari Athapaththu, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Jo Gardner, Lizzie Scott, Georgie Boyce

Southern Brave Women's: Smriti Mandhana, Naomi Dattani, Lauren Cheatle, Kalea Moore, Tilly Corteen-Coleman

Trent Rockets Women's: Ash Gardner, Grace Scrivens, Heather Graham, Katie George, Josie Groves, Kira Chathli, Cassidy McCarthy

Welsh Fire Women's: Jess Jonassen, Phoebe Franklin, Ella McCaughan, Claire Nicholas, Alex Griffiths