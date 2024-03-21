Turkey's main stock index shows slight increase at start of Wednesday trading

(MENAFN) At the onset of trading on Wednesday, Turkey's primary stock index exhibited a marginal uptick, increasing by 0.03 percent or 2.6 points to attain a value of 8,932.48 points. This followed a favorable trajectory observed during the previous trading session, wherein the index recorded a notable gain of 2.43 percent, closing at 8,929.88 points. The substantial daily transaction volume of 84 billion Turkish liras (USD2.6 billion) underscores the active participation of investors in the market.



In the realm of foreign exchange, currency pairs against the Turkish lira experienced varying degrees of movement. The USD/TRY exchange rate stood at 32.3825, while the EUR/TRY rate was recorded at 35.2460, and the GBP/TRY traded at 41.2060 as of 10:15 a.m. (0715 GMT). These fluctuations reflect the interplay of economic factors impacting currency valuations and exchange rates.



Turning to the commodities market, the price of gold per ounce was reported at USD2,157.90, indicating stability in the precious metal's value. Similarly, the barrel price of Brent oil hovered around USD87.40, showcasing a relatively steady trajectory. These figures illuminate the broader global economic landscape, with market participants closely monitoring commodity prices as they navigate investment decisions.



Collectively, these indicators offer insights into the prevailing economic conditions in Turkey, with fluctuations in stock indices, currency exchange rates, and commodity prices serving as barometers of market sentiment and economic performance.

