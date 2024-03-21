US stocks close Tuesday’s session with gains

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, US stock exchanges concluded the trading day with gains across major indices, reflecting a positive sentiment in the market. The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged by 320 points, representing a 0.83 percent increase, to close at 39,110. Similarly, the broader S&P 500 index witnessed an uptick of 29 points, or 0.56 percent, finishing at 5,178. The Nasdaq Composite also experienced a rise, adding 63 points or 0.39 percent, ultimately closing the session at 16,166.



Amidst this positive market sentiment, measures of volatility showed signs of easing. The VIX volatility index, often referred to as the fear index, declined by 3.6 percent to 13.82. Additionally, the 10-year US Treasury yield saw a slight decrease of 0.1 percent, settling at 4.293 percent.



Currency markets displayed relatively stable dynamics, with the dollar index witnessing a modest increase of 0.126 percent to reach 103.86. Conversely, the euro remained largely unchanged against the greenback, trading flat at USD1.0863.



In the commodities market, precious metals exhibited modest gains. Gold prices edged up by 0.01 percent to USD2,157 per ounce, while silver saw a slight increase of 0.07 percent, reaching USD24.93 per ounce.



However, oil prices experienced a slight decline, with both global benchmark Brent crude and US benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude down by approximately 0.2 percent. Brent crude settled at USD87.17 per barrel, while WTI crude closed at USD82.50 per barrel. Overall, the positive performance of US stock exchanges, coupled with stable currency dynamics and modest movements in commodities, contributed to a relatively upbeat market environment.

