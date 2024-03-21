Bitcoin plummets below USD62K, erasing March's month-long gains

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Bitcoin experienced a significant downturn, dropping below the USD62,000 mark and completely nullifying all gains made throughout the month of March. According to data sourced from CoinMarketCap, a leading digital asset price-tracking website, Bitcoin was trading at approximately USD62,900 around 0145 GMT, marking a daily loss of 7 percent.



During this decline, Bitcoin briefly plummeted to USD61,689, its lowest value since the outset of March. Meanwhile, Ethereum, the largest alternative cryptocurrency by market capitalization, also experienced a notable decrease, falling by 8.7 percent to USD3,209 during the same period. Several other altcoins witnessed even steeper declines, with some dropping by as much as 13 percent.



The overall cryptocurrency market faced a substantial decline, with its total value decreasing by 8.2 percent to USD2.34 trillion. Bitcoin's dominance within the crypto market stood at 52.2 percent, while Ethereum's dominance was recorded at 16.3 percent.



Analysts largely perceive this major selloff in the cryptocurrency market as a corrective movement, following Bitcoin's recent surge to an all-time high of USD73,666 last Thursday. Since then, Bitcoin has retraced from this peak, signaling a pause in the broader cryptocurrency market rally.



Bitcoin's upward trajectory since January 11, when the US Securities and Exchange Commission greenlit spot Bitcoin ETFs (exchange-traded funds), has been a key driver of market optimism. This regulatory approval facilitated Bitcoin trading for investors, particularly financial institutions, without requiring direct ownership of the cryptocurrency.

MENAFN21032024000045015839ID1108004091