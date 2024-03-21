World Bank warns of imminent famine crisis in Gaza, affecting over half of population

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the World Bank Group issued a concerning statement revealing that over fifty percent of the population residing in Gaza is teetering on the brink of famine, a dire situation encompassing vulnerable demographics such as children and the elderly.



According to the international organization's assessment, the situation in Gaza has reached a critical juncture, with a significant portion of its inhabitants facing severe food insecurity. The report underscores the gravity of the crisis, particularly emphasizing the heightened vulnerability of children and older individuals to the adverse effects of food scarcity and malnutrition.



In response to this alarming revelation, the World Bank Group has urgently called for immediate action to be taken in order to avert a humanitarian catastrophe. The organization's plea for intervention underscores the pressing need for concerted efforts by the global community to address the unfolding crisis and prevent further suffering among the population of Gaza.



"We join the international community in calling for immediate, free, and unimpeded access of medical supplies, food and life-essential services through all available means at speed and scale to the people of Gaza,” it stated in a release.



In December, the board of directors of the World Bank Group sanctioned the allocation of USD35 million in financial resources to development partners operating in Gaza. Among the beneficiaries are prominent organizations such as the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the World Food Program (WFP), and the World Health Organization (WHO).



Included in this financial commitment is a substantial USD10 million package designated for the WFP. This funding is specifically earmarked for the procurement of food parcels and vouchers, aiming to provide essential sustenance to an estimated 377,000 individuals within the region. This targeted assistance reflects a concerted effort to address the acute food insecurity prevalent in Gaza and alleviate the plight of those most affected by the crisis.

