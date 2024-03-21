Former US military official deems US-Led campaign in Afghanistan 'strategic failure'

(MENAFN) A high-ranking military official declared on Tuesday that the United States-led campaign against the Taliban in Afghanistan, initiated following the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, amounted to a "strategic failure."



"At the end of 20 years, we, the military helped build an army, a state where we could not forge a nation, the enemy occupied Kabul, the overthrow of the government occurred in the military we supported for two decades faded away. That is a strategic failure," Former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, retired General Mark Milley, made this statement during his testimony at the House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing.



Milley highlighted that during the House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing, retired General Kenneth McKenzie, the former commander of US Central Command, also provided testimony regarding the 2021 US withdrawal from Afghanistan.



Milley emphasized that over the course of 20 years, the US military offered hope to the Afghan people and provided millions with an unprecedented opportunity.



"In the final days, we gave 130,000 people their lives and freedom at very high cost and most importantly, we protected the United States from terrorist attack from Afghanistan, which was our original mission," he further mentioned.



In 2021, President Joe Biden announced a complete withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan by September 11, marking the 20-year anniversary of the 9/11 attacks that had initiated the conflict.



"I’ve concluded it’s time to end America’s longest war," Biden stated, further mentioning: "It’s time for American troops to come home."

