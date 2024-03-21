Global Facial Cleansing Devices Market Growth Analysis, Size, Application, Opportunity

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Global facial cleansing devices market is experiencing steady growth in innovation, consumer interest, and acquisition activities. Selfies and constant picture-taking habit are generating a mindset among the consumers to look all the time, which, in turn, is encouraging the demand for beauty products. Recent trends indicate that beauty influencers, lifestyle bloggers, YouTube vloggers, twitter personalities and Instagram celebrities are seen by the consumers as independent authentic and trusted sources. Influencers hold more power over consumer decisions & brands by informing, educating & encouraging the consumers and by helping them with their purchasing decisions. Therefore, increasing use of social media and rise of beauty influencers is affecting the growth of the facial cleansing devices market.

Segmental Insight

Global facial cleansing devices market is segmented by product type and end-users.

By product type, the market is segmented into fiber bristle cleansing devices and silicon bristle cleansing devices market. Silicon bristle cleansing devices are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR as it can is estimated to grow

at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period 2019–2025.

By end-users, the facial cleansing devices market is segmented into household and beauty salon. The easier availability of the facial home cleansing devices on an e-commerce website and influential marketing is contributing to household segment growth.

Regional Insight

Geographically, the global Facial Cleansing Devices Market is segmented into four regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America and the Middle East & Africa (LAMEA).

North America is experiencing positive growth into the global facial cleansing devices market. Awareness about personal care is increasing in both developed and developing countries including, the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, which has increased the spending on personal care and beauty devices.

Asia Pacific holds the largest share for the global facial cleansing devices market. Countries in the Asia Pacific region has over 3 billion potential consumers. Moreover, the increasing number of local players providing the cheap and basic level facial cleansing devices is increasing the demand for the market in the region.

Europe facial cleansing device market is expected to grow rapidly owing to the strong geographical presence of leading players and growing skin problems.

LAMEA is experiencing positive growth in the global facial cleansing devices market. Vendors engaged in offering innovative facial cleansing devices are expected to give impetus to the market growth during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the key players in the global facial cleansing devices market are Procter & Gamble, Philips, Panasonic, Nu Skin Enterprises, L'Oréal (Clarisonic), Conair, MTG, Hitachi, Remington, YA-MAN, FOREO, Home Skinovations, Carol Cole (NuFace), KAKUSAN, Quasar MD, Kingdom, and Tria.

Key players are focusing on innovative technology in order to increase market share. For instance, Procter & Gamble has developed a device,“Opté Precision Skincare System“which has an integrated digital camera and inkjet printer technology to mask age spots on the skin. It scans the complexion of the skin and corrects age spots with "optimizing serum." Thus, making the skin clearer and smoother.

In Asia Pacific market there is high competition between the well-established multinational brands and local brands providing cheap basic level facial cleansing devices.

Segmentation

By Type



Silicon Bristle Cleansing Device

Fiber Bristle Cleansing Device



By End-Users



Household

Beauty Salons



Regions Covered:



North America



U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe



UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe





Asia-Pacific



China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific





LAMEA



Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA







