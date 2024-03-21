STAR SPORTS SIGNS ASIA’S #1 YOUTUBER CARRYMINATI FOR IPL 2024

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, March 19th, 2024: As the countdown to IPL 2024 begins, Star Sports, India’s leading sports broadcaster, has collaborated with Asia’s #1 YouTuber and India’s foremost content creator, CarryMinati aka Ajey Nagar. The 24-year-old Delhi-based creator, who is widely loved for his satirical roasting videos and gaming content, has been signed as the new face of ‘Cheeky Singles’, Star Sports’ special weekly show that captures the fun side of the sport. With a long-term vision to transform sports broadcasting, the exceptional collaboration will marry CarryMinati’s authentic brand of sharp humour and strong youth connection with Star Sports’ vast cricket viewership, promising an unprecedented viewing experience. The first episode airs on 21st March, 9:30 pm, on the Star Sports Network.



Cheeky Singles Promo:



Expressing enthusiasm about the collaboration, CarryMinati states, “Cricket is a religion in India, and cricketers are worshipped. I got super excited when my business partner Deepak Char got me this opportunity to align creative forces with Star Sports for my first-ever cricket-led association. IPL is not just a cricket tournament; it’s a massive festival that brings the whole country and different nationalities together. I’m excited to add my twist to the show, making it more entertaining and engaging for the younger audiences and cricket fans alike.”



With the IPL as a backdrop, ‘Cheeky Singles’ will feature CarryMinati encapsulating the highlights from the week in his known style. His personality and character coming together with the world of cricket stirs intrigue in the minds of Indian audiences. The show is being written by Vishal Dayama, who has worked with CarryMinati on some of his previous YouTube sketches. The show which will air once a week on the Star Sports Network throughout the IPL 2024 season will also cover trending topics, satirical takes on moments from the week.







MENAFN21032024005232011781ID1108004066