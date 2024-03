INDIA TAKES AIM AT GLOBAL COMPETITIVENESS WITH THE LAUNCH OF WORLD CLASS QUALITY INSTITUTE – INDIA FOUNDATION FOR QUALITY MANAGEMENT (IFQM)

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, March 20, 2024: In a bold move to address a critical challenge, a consortium of seven leading Indian companies have launched the Indian Foundation for Quality Management (IFQM), a Section 8 not-for-profit Company. IFQM is a unique institute dedicated to fostering a culture of quality and innovation within Indian businesses.



The initiative, spearheaded by India Inc. viz. Tata Sons, TVS Motor Company, Sun Pharma, Motherson Group, Bharat Forge, Boeing India, and Biocon aims to propel the "Make in India" brand on the global stage.



IFQM will endeavour to equip business leaders with the latest knowledge and tools in quality management, connecting them to renowned global experts for personalized guidance, and facilitating knowledge sharing and collaboration among industry leaders. IFQM will provide support to organisations with specialized quality counsellors and bridge the gap between industry and academia to ensure access to cutting-edge research and insights.



Chairman Emeritus, TVS Motor Company, Mr. Venu Srinivasan – Chairman (IFQM), Tata Sons Chairman Mr. N. Chandrasekaran, Managing Director, Sun Pharma, Mr. Dilip Shanghvi and Mr. Soumitra Bhattacharya – CEO (IFQM) are the Board members of IFQM.



"IFQM has the potential to be a game-changer for Indian Industry by creating a culture of best practice sharing and cross learning on quality and innovation" said Mr. Venu Srinivasan, Chairman IFQM. "We can thus unlock our true potential and compete head-on with the best in the world," he added.



IFQM’s governing council members besides Mr. Venu Srinivasan, Mr. N Chandrasekaran, and Mr. Dilip Shanghvi will include Ms. Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Mr. Baba Kalyani. Mr. T.V. Narendran, Mr. Vivek Chaand Sehgal, Mr. Salil Gupte and Mr. K.N. Radhakrishnan.



These founding members will be actively involved in IFQM’s governance ensuring its programs are tailored to the specific needs of Indian businesses. IFQM is designed to provide senior leadership in India with targeted counselling, training, coaching, and expert guidance. IFQM aims to institutionalize a culture of Quality within Indian organizations.









