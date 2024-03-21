82% of Indian finance professionals prioritize diversity, ACCA calls for action on Neurodiversity

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, March 20, 2024: Results from a major survey of the accountancy profession suggest that employers’ focus on aspects of diversity must be more balanced. 44% of all India respondents expressed concerns that their organisation focuses more on certain aspects of diversity than others, compared to 41% globally. This finding is particularly relevant in a business environment where other markers of diversity such as neurodiversity in the workplace are slowly starting to gain relevant attention.



Md. Sajid Khan, director – ACCA India, commented: “India has made quick progress in this area, but the opportunity now is to expand the focus to include other diversity dimensions such as neurodiversity and disability. This will require coordinated efforts between corporates, communities and government to properly address the issue. Leaders have a critical role to play in driving the equity, diversity and inclusivity agenda.”



To explore the critical issue of neurodiversity in accountancy, ACCA is hosting a global webinar on 21 March hearing from leading experts to explore the power of neurodiverse talent why it matters for today's profession.



Building on findings from the largest annual global survey of work and talent practices across the accountancy profession with almost 10,000 survey respondents, ACCA’s Global Talent Trends 2024, suggest that equality, diversity and inclusivity (EDI) practices are critical as a key part of the employee proposition. 82% of respondents from India stated that an organisation that has a strong diversity and inclusivity culture would be a key factor in deciding to work there – much higher than the global figure of 73%.



Jamie Lyon, head of skills, sectors and technology at ACCA, said: "To be competitive and innovative for the future, it’s really important that organisations have access to a real diversity of talent in their workforces. One key marker of diversity that demands greater focus in the months and years ahead is neurodiversity, and recognition of the unique skills and capabilities that neuro-divergent talent can bring to the organisation. Over the coming months ACCA will be exploring this key issue and championing this really important agenda across the accountancy profession".







