OIC Secretary-General Meets the Deputy Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- OIC) Jeddah, 19 March 2024



The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), H.E. Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, received today, 19 March 2024 at the OIC General Secretariat, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan, H.E. Mr. Bahram Jan Aliyev.



During the meeting, H.E. Bahram Jan Aliyev stressed the high importance attached by his country to the OIC and the need to strengthen cooperation with the Organization in various fields.



The Secretary-General commended Uzbekistan’s active engagement in OIC towards promoting Joint Islamic Action and also lauded Uzbekistan’s role in supporting peace, stability, and cooperation in the Central Asian region.











MENAFN21032024005338014459ID1108004059