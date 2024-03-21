Arbitration procedures begin for the 5th Sports Imprint Award

(MENAFN- Dubaisc) Arbitration procedures have begun for the nominees of the 5th edition of the Sports Imprint Award, which is organized annually in collaboration between Dubai Sports Council & Watani Al-Emarat Foundation, as part of the categories of Watani Al-Emarat Humanitarian Work Award and under title “Unlimited Abilities”.



The Sports Imprint Award has been added to the categories of the Watani Al-Emarat Humanitarian Work Award since its 7th version, to popularize the culture of humanitarian work, boost the spirit of giving for society through sport & enhance the social voluntary work in the sports sector. Individuals and sports & community entities are annually invited to submit their nomination files to win the title of the award, as part of the theme of the competition “Responsibility of Humanitarian Work in the Sports Sector”, including community initiatives, which meet the humanitarian & social goals of sport.



The winner of the title of the Sports Imprint Award will be honored during the Awarding Ceremony of the winners of all categories of the Watani Al-Emarat Humanitarian Work Award, scheduled on 28th April 2024. The winner will join the list of winners of the last four versions of the Sports Imprint Award, which has acquired a prominent status among the other annual prizes, awarded in the country. The title of the Sports Imprint Award has become a dream for all individuals of multi-nationalities and great entities working in the sports sector & supporting to the sports activities.



The Landmark Group won the title of the 1st version of the Sports Imprint Award in recognition to its role to make all classes in society aware of the importance of the exercise of sport & physical activity besides organizing of annual walkathon for combating of diabetes with participation of thousands of individuals of various ages & multi-nationalities.



Nakheel won the 2nd version of the Award, thanks to its continuous initiatives to boost a balanced lifestyle for society through providing modern sports facilities, which are considered as fundamental part in Nakheel’s communities. Among these facilities are cycling & running tracks, sports pitches and parks allocated to its compounds’ residents; the numbers of which exceeding 300,000 inhabitants. Nakheel, since its foundation, has been sponsoring & hosting international prominent sports events. Nakheel also supports Dubai annual fitness challenge (30 × 30), besides free community events & provides attractive sites for residents throughout the campaign period which continues for three months every year.



The title of the 3rd version of the Award was won by Al-Khayat Investments Co. in recognition to its efforts to spread the exercise of sport & to motivate all individuals in society to practice sport as lifestyle to enjoy healthy, happy & active life.



Mamadou Sakho, the French world football star and Founder of the Amsak Charitable Initiative who played for several top European clubs such as Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain besides the French National Team, has won the title of the 4th version of the Award last year, in recognition to his efforts to support needy people, construct stadiums in Africa and fund charity corporations of public utility, one of which is “Noor Dubai Foundation”. He has exploited his good relations with international players & public entities alongside his stardom to raise money to support charitable projects and to help needy persons in the sports and humanitarian fields in Africa. He has become a model to be followed for other players and celebrities all over the world.











