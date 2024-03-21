Airbnb Data Reveals a Surge in Searches for Beach, Mountain getaways and European Destinations for the upcoming Holi and Easter Long Weekend

(MENAFN- Edelman) India, March 21 2024: As we approach the festive Holi and Easter long weekend, the latest search data[1] from Airbnb unveils a dynamic shift in travel preferences among Indian travellers. Whether it's the tranquil beaches of South Goa or the historic charm of European cities like Athens and Istanbul, Indian travellers are broadening their horizons, driven by the desire for diverse and enriching travel experiences.

Domestically, South Goa has emerged as the top Indian destination with a nearly 330% increase in searches for stays for the upcoming long weekend, highlighting its appeal as the preferred beach destination. Additionally, the cultural allure of Varanasi, Jaipur, and Pondicherry as well as popular hill stations like Mussoorie, Ooty and Manali are also driving diversified interest for short getaways during the upcoming long weekend[2].

On the international front, Athens leads the way with an approximately 400% spike in searches, earning its place at the top of the wishlist for Indian explorers, closely followed by Istanbul, Bangkok, and Rome. These cities represent a blend of historical richness and cultural vibrancy that resonates deeply with Indian travellers[3].

The quest for beachfront stays, amazing views, and amazing pools dominates the search trends, pointing towards a collective yearning for scenic beauty and relaxation. An approximate 70% increase in bookings for non-urban destinations[4] coupled with around a 20% rise in family-centric searches[5] underlines a significant shift towards tranquillity and shared experiences.

"Indian travellers are increasingly seeking unique and memorable experiences, moving beyond traditional holiday seasons to embrace every opportunity for exploration," states Amanpreet Bajaj, General Manager at Airbnb India, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. "Airbnb is at the forefront of this shift, offering diverse and enriching travel experiences that cater to the evolving preferences of Indian travellers."





