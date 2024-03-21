Prabowo Subianto-Gibran Rakabuming Raka Win Indonesia's 2024 Presidential Election

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) JAKARTA, March 21

(Bernama) - Indonesia's General Elections Commission (KPU) officially announced Prabowo Subianto-Gibran Rakabuming Raka as the winners of the 2024 presidential and vice-presidential elections (Pilpres).

Based on the vote count in 38 regions of Indonesia and 128 overseas polling centres, Prabowo-Gibran garnered 58.6 per cent or 96,214,691 votes out of 164,227,475 votes, according to KPU's announcement on Wednesday night.

Their competitors, the pair of Anies Baswedan–Muhaimin Iskandar, obtained 24.9 per cent or 40,971,906 votes, while Ganjar Pranowo-Mahfud MD received 16.5 per cent or 27,040,878 votes.

The KPU's recapitulation results showed that Prabowo-Gibran won in 36 regions, with Anies-Muhaimin winning in the remaining two regions.

The official decision was announced by KPU's Chairman Hasyim Asy'ari, as broadcasted through his official social media platform.

The 'Festival of Democracy' in the world's third-largest democracy on February 14 was held to determine the successor to President Joko Widodo, more commonly known as Jokowi, who concluded his second and final term in October.

